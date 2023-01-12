Facts

15:41 12.01.2023

Restoration of houses within UNITED24 to start from Irpin – Shmyhal

Restoration of houses within UNITED24 to start from Irpin – Shmyhal

The first projects for restoration of houses within the UNITED24 platform will be launched in Irpin (Kyiv region), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"The city that wasn't conquered. Irpin showed the Russian occupiers what the strength of Ukrainian weapons and spirit is. It is here where we launch the first restoration projects within the UNITED24 platform. A total of 18 residential buildings will be restored in Irpin, Borodianka, Hostomel, the villages of Buzove and Myla," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the UNITED24 platform has collected most of the amount needed for restoration.

"This week, the government allocated the first UAH 465 million to start restoration now. More than 4,000 people will be able to return to their homes," Shmyhal said.

