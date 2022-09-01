Zelensky visits restored school in Irpin

On the first day of the new academic year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the restored school in Irpin, which was destroyed by the Russian military in March this year.

"There is Knowledge Day in one of the schools of Irpin. The institution was damaged during the fighting in March, but by the beginning of the new school year it had been restored. Today, our children go to school for the first time or return to school, continue to receive education. They will have the opportunity to see, hear, and get to know Ukraine," the President said on the Telegram channel.

The Head of State, together with head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and his deputy Kyrylo Tymoshenko, inspected the school building and talked with children.

Zelensky stressed that work continues on the restoration of Ukrainian educational institutions damaged by the war and the creation of safety for children.

He also thanked all the defenders of Ukraine, thanks to whom preschoolers, schoolchildren and students can start a new academic year, their teachers and parents.

According to the press service of the President, at the end of the meeting, the head of state, together with first-grade pupils, took part in the thematic lesson "We are Ukrainians: honor and glory to the indestructible!" and the redemption ceremony of charity postage stamps "Dog Patron". The ceremony was joined by the famous dog itself – an explosive seeker.

According to head of the national postal operator Igor Smelyansky, part of the funds from the sale of stamps will be directed through the UNITED24 platform to purchase a remote-controlled mechanized mine clearance machine, the rest will be transferred to animal shelters.