Facts

15:37 01.09.2022

Zelensky visits restored school in Irpin

2 min read
Zelensky visits restored school in Irpin

On the first day of the new academic year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the restored school in Irpin, which was destroyed by the Russian military in March this year.

"There is Knowledge Day in one of the schools of Irpin. The institution was damaged during the fighting in March, but by the beginning of the new school year it had been restored. Today, our children go to school for the first time or return to school, continue to receive education. They will have the opportunity to see, hear, and get to know Ukraine," the President said on the Telegram channel.

The Head of State, together with head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and his deputy Kyrylo Tymoshenko, inspected the school building and talked with children.

Zelensky stressed that work continues on the restoration of Ukrainian educational institutions damaged by the war and the creation of safety for children.

He also thanked all the defenders of Ukraine, thanks to whom preschoolers, schoolchildren and students can start a new academic year, their teachers and parents.

According to the press service of the President, at the end of the meeting, the head of state, together with first-grade pupils, took part in the thematic lesson "We are Ukrainians: honor and glory to the indestructible!" and the redemption ceremony of charity postage stamps "Dog Patron". The ceremony was joined by the famous dog itself – an explosive seeker.

According to head of the national postal operator Igor Smelyansky, part of the funds from the sale of stamps will be directed through the UNITED24 platform to purchase a remote-controlled mechanized mine clearance machine, the rest will be transferred to animal shelters.

Tags: #irpin

MORE ABOUT

16:29 20.07.2022
Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

13:57 29.06.2022
President of Indonesia visits Irpin

President of Indonesia visits Irpin

11:36 27.06.2022
U.S. Senator Jim Risch visits Hostomel, Irpin

U.S. Senator Jim Risch visits Hostomel, Irpin

14:49 16.06.2022
After visiting Irpin, President of Romania urges to bring Russian criminals to justice

After visiting Irpin, President of Romania urges to bring Russian criminals to justice

18:59 15.06.2022
Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

12:17 15.06.2022
PMs of Montenegro and Albania visit Borodyanka and Irpin

PMs of Montenegro and Albania visit Borodyanka and Irpin

14:45 09.06.2022
European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

12:40 27.05.2022
Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin

Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin

15:54 21.05.2022
PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

16:15 11.05.2022
British Ambassador visits Irpin

British Ambassador visits Irpin

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

LATEST

Finland to provide additional military aid to Ukraine

After agreement on changes in EU visa policy towards Russia, argument this is Putin's war is thing of past – Kuleba

Situation with US support may change for Ukraine if right-wing gets into next American political cycle – Hawke

Russia announces 'protection of Russian-speaking population' of Moldova, same false pretext used to justify invasion of Ukraine – Nikolenko

Zelensky following call with Israeli PM: I count on Israel joining anti-Russia sanctions

Russian troops adjust their plans, actions due to Putin's order to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region until Sept 15 – AFU General Staff

NATO should and could do more to support Ukraine in war against Russia - retired US Army Special Forces officer

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

SBI notifies ex-director of Crimean SOE Service who withdrew $147,500 to Russian bank of suspicion

AD
AD
AD
AD