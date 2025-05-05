United24 platform already raises over UAH 56 bln in support of Ukraine

The state fundraising platform United24 has raised over UAH 56 billion in support of Ukraine over the three years of its work, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This is not just a number - it is proof that in pursuit of a common goal, millions of people are capable of the incredible. We are not united by geography, language or origin - we are united by faith. Faith that leads forward and helps hold on in the face of cruel and unprovoked aggression. Every contribution, regardless of size, is a step towards justice, a step towards a secure future for Ukraine, which we are creating together," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

At the end of last year, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported that in 2024, United24 raised over UAH 13 billion, donated by people from 137 countries. "Thanks to you, our defenders received air and sea drones, robotic platforms and vehicles, medics - ambulances and life-saving equipment. You helped us restore homes, schools, bridges and shelters. You helped save thousands of lives. You are changing the world for the better and allowing us to move forward," he noted.