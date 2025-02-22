Facts

14:46 22.02.2025

U.S. special presidential envoy Kellogg visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Irpin, calls for war to end

1 min read
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, emphasized the urgent need to end the Russia-Ukraine war following his visit to a military hospital in Irpin, Kyiv region, on Saturday.

"An emotional visit to Ukraine's Irpin Military Hospital today to visit wounded soldiers/amputees with Ambassador Bridget A. Brink. Being with these warriors is why President Trump is absolutely right about ending this war. The killing must stop. 45-47 [the 45-47th president of the United States] will do it," Kellogg wrote on the social media X.

