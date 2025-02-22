U.S. special presidential envoy Kellogg visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Irpin, calls for war to end

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, emphasized the urgent need to end the Russia-Ukraine war following his visit to a military hospital in Irpin, Kyiv region, on Saturday.

"An emotional visit to Ukraine's Irpin Military Hospital today to visit wounded soldiers/amputees with Ambassador Bridget A. Brink. Being with these warriors is why President Trump is absolutely right about ending this war. The killing must stop. 45-47 [the 45-47th president of the United States] will do it," Kellogg wrote on the social media X.