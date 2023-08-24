Facts

20:56 24.08.2023

Kindergarten, restored with help of Lithuanian partners, opened in Irpin

On Independence Day, the Ruta kindergarten, restored with the help of Lithuanian partners, which was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression, opened in Irpin, Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

"The grand opening was attended by President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, who was accompanied by head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko. It was the Lithuanian partners who took on all the costs of restoring the kindergarten," Kyiv Regional Military Administration said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is reported that the Lithuanian government has allocated EUR 4.4 million for the restoration of the kindergarten and its staffing. The restored garden has become more modern and spacious. The third floor is completed here, new spacious rooms are equipped, a modern kitchen, a shelter is equipped. "Some 500 children will be able to attend it," Kyiv Regional Military Administration informs.

"Before the Russian invasion, it was one of the largest preschool institutions of Irpin community. Due to shelling and fires, the institution was damaged by 75%. The roof was destroyed, the external and internal walls were partially destroyed, windows and doors, facades, furniture, kitchen utensils and the like were broken," the Administration said.

Tags: #lithuania #irpin

