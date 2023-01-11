Canada purchasing NASAMS air missile systems from USA for donate to Ukraine

Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said Canada intends to purchase an "improved" NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system from the United States for its transfer to Ukraine.

"I spoke with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov this morning and heard it directly: air defence systems are Ukraine's top priority. That's why Canada is purchasing a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from the United States to donate to Ukraine," Anand said on Twitter on Tuesday in the evening.

Earlier it was reported that Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov discussed with his Canadian counterpart Anand the upcoming news from Canada, which will significantly strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine.