Facts

09:32 11.01.2023

Canada purchasing NASAMS air missile systems from USA for donate to Ukraine

1 min read
Canada purchasing NASAMS air missile systems from USA for donate to Ukraine

Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said Canada intends to purchase an "improved" NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system from the United States for its transfer to Ukraine.

"I spoke with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov this morning and heard it directly: air defence systems are Ukraine's top priority. That's why Canada is purchasing a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from the United States to donate to Ukraine," Anand said on Twitter on Tuesday in the evening.

Earlier it was reported that Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov discussed with his Canadian counterpart Anand the upcoming news from Canada, which will significantly strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine.

Tags: #canada #nasams

MORE ABOUT

21:07 10.01.2023
Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

09:39 20.12.2022
Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

09:11 14.12.2022
Canada to provide Ukraine with $115 mln to urgently rebuild Kyiv's power grid

Canada to provide Ukraine with $115 mln to urgently rebuild Kyiv's power grid

13:26 02.12.2022
USA trying to negotiate transfer of NASAMS air defense systems from Middle East to Kyiv - media

USA trying to negotiate transfer of NASAMS air defense systems from Middle East to Kyiv - media

15:20 26.11.2022
Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

14:32 26.11.2022
Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

11:11 22.11.2022
Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

16:39 14.11.2022
Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

14:53 04.11.2022
Ukraine to receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems, anti–enemy UAV systems from partners – Reznikov

Ukraine to receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems, anti–enemy UAV systems from partners – Reznikov

19:08 28.10.2022
Canada to issue five-year bonds in support of Ukraine

Canada to issue five-year bonds in support of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky arrives in Lviv

Ukraine is top priority on EU Presidency Sweden's agenda – PM

War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

Zelensky terminates citizenship of Medvedchuk, Derkach, Kozak, Kuzmin

Zelensky: There to be no third world war; Ukraine to defeat aggression on its land

LATEST

Mayors of Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, Bratislava arrive in Kyiv – media

From Jan 9, Russia restricts exit from country for those liable for military service

Zelensky arrives in Lviv

Russian court sentences five Crimean Tatars to 13 years in prison each

Ukraine is top priority on EU Presidency Sweden's agenda – PM

Statements about capture of Soledar by Russians are not true – AFU Eastern group's spokesman

URCS aid 'Samsung Electronics Ukraine' worth $6 mln

War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

Dobrobut medical network opens polyclinic department of hospital in left-bank part of Kyiv

Zelensky terminates citizenship of Medvedchuk, Derkach, Kozak, Kuzmin

AD
AD
AD
AD