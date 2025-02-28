Facts

NASAMS ammunition manufacturer plans to open plant in Ukraine

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, which produces ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems, is working on creating a joint production facility in Ukraine, said company president Eirik Lie.

“We are now establishing a company in Ukraine. We are in close discussion with industry in Ukraine to establish a joint venture. The first priority is to increase missile production for our air defence system in Ukraine, based on Ukrainian technology. We are talking about the mass production of missiles, meaning hundreds. We are looking at establishing the joint ventures within months,” Lie said in an interview with Euractiv.

He noted that the work is being carried out with a view to long-term partnership.

“At Kongsberg, we want to utilise the strength of Ukraine’s industry. In the long term, when the war is over, Ukraine can be part of the supply chain providing missiles for air defence systems,” Lie said.

