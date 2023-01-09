Facts

Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation has carried out 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers and three strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems over the past day, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 Monday on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, units of missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit one control point and one area of concentration of the occupiers' manpower.

It is reported that up to 300 wounded soldiers of the Russian occupation troops were transported to the city hospital of occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk region, in the first week of this year alone.

