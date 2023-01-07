Epiphanius in Lavra: We don't want this war, but enemy treacherously violates peace, invades our land

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan Epiphanius, at a service at the Assumption Cathedral of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia.

"We did not want this war. As a people, we strove to live in peace, having agreement with everyone. But the enemy treacherously violated the peace and invaded our land, shedding blood, sowing death, wanting to destroy our statehood," Epiphanius said during the divine service on the occasion Nativity of Christ in the Assumption Cathedral of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The Metropolitan expressed confidence that the enemy would certainly be defeated in the war, "because the truth is on our side, and where the truth is, there is God, and with God we will undoubtedly win."

According to him, having destroyed the plans of the "Kremlin tyrant," the Ukrainians have already achieved a moral victory. "Since all people condemn the acts of genocide, terror and the numerous war crimes that the Russian evil empire is perpetrating on our land," he said.

Epiphany remembered the Ukrainian servicemen who protect Ukrainians from Russian aggression. In addition, the metropolitan remembered the citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories, prisoners, displaced persons, refugees, volunteers, the president, speaker, prime minister, heads of communities.