10:20 24.10.2019

Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius (Epifaniy), during a meeting discussed how it was unacceptable to oppress a right for freedom of religion in Crimea and Donbas, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States reported.

"U.S. Secretary of State drew attention to the inadmissibility of manifestations of violence against religion that takes place in Russia-occupied Russia and in the parts of Donbas controlled by it," the Embassy of Ukraine in the U.S. reported on its official page on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, Pompeo congratulated Epiphanius with Athenagoras Human Rights Award for protection of human rights.

"Pleasure meeting Metropolitan Epiphanius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine today. Your defense of religious freedom for all Ukrainians is commendable, and I'm glad to see you were honored with the Athenagoras Human Rights Award for it. Congratulations – well deserved," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

According to the report, Pompeo has said he hopes that Russia-triggered conflict in the east of Ukraine would be resolve by the diplomatic ways.

Tags: #crimea #church #pompeo #donbass #epiphanius
