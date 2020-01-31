Epiphanius, Pompeo discuss prosecution of OCU in occupied Crimea, Donbas

Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan of Kyiv and all Ukraine Epiphanius and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the persecution and systematic restriction of the rights of the clergy and communities of the OCU (Orthodox Church of Ukraine) in the territories of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas.

"In our communication with the Secretary of State, he focused on the formation and development of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, interaction with society, the state and the expansion of our international relations, and also highlighted the issue of the prosecution and systematic restriction of the rights of the clergy and communities of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the territories of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas," Epiphanius said on Facebook on Friday.

Epiphanius expressed gratitude to the U.S. side for firm and reliable support to Ukraine, both in the context of counteracting external challenges, and on the path of state structure and democratic reforms.