12:05 23.01.2019

Metropolitan Epiphanius intends to visit Athens after recognition of OCU by Greek Orthodox Church

Head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Epiphanius, is awaiting recognition of the OCU from the side of the Greek Orthodox Church, after which his visit to Athens will be held for joint liturgy.

"Now we expect recognition of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church by the Greek Orthodox Church. (...) If recognized, my visit to Athens for joint liturgy with the head of the Greek Church will take place. I would also like to visit Athos again - a place of unique significance for the Orthodox world," the head of the OCU said in an interview with the Greek edition of TaNea, the translation of which is published on the official page of the Metropolitan on Facebook.

He predicts that in the future "a good and productive relationship" will develop between the Greek Orthodox Church and the OCU.

Interfax-Ukraine
