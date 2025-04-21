Pope Francis' efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine will not go to waste, but will live on in the hearts of his flock – OCU head

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan Epiphanius, has expressed his condolences following the death of Pope Francis, saying the pontiff had voiced sincere concern for the fate of Ukrainians suffering from Russian aggression.

"For us, his efforts and personal assistance in the issues of the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as the return to Ukraine of children deported by the Russian authorities, were extremely important. The late pontiff sought, in accordance with his convictions, to help Ukrainians achieve peace and always called for prayers for this... His efforts and prayers will not be in vain, but will live on in the hearts of his flock," Epiphanius said on Facebook on Monday.

He expressed condolences to all Catholics, the episcopate and the plenitude of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who lost their head, as well as to all who honored the deceased Pope.

The Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine and Ukraine’s Greek Catholic Church, meanwhile, called on their members to pray for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul.

The Chairman of the Conference of Bishops of the Ukraine’s Roman Catholic Church, RCC Bishop Vitaliy Skomarovsky, also called on the faithful to pray for the deceased pontiff

"These days, I especially call on you to pray for the deceased Pope. We, Ukrainians, are grateful to him for his unceasing prayer, all kinds of help, and constant reminder to the world of the horrors of war in our Motherland. May the good God grant him eternal rest!", his statement on the church's website reads.