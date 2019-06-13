Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

Members of a union of Ukrainian nationalist parties and organizations have met with leader of the newly created Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius in Kyiv.

"Nationalists have always spoken and fought for the creation of a single local Ukrainian Orthodox church. Its existence is a pledge of Ukraine's independence, spiritual and information security of our state during the war with the Russian Federation. That is why the development of the Ukrainian church and defending its interests is one of our tasks as a future faction in parliament," says a statement released in the National Corps Party's Telegram channel on Thursday.

As is seen from the attached photos, the meeting was attended by leader of the National Corps Party, independent MP Adnriy Biletsky, leader of the Svoboda Party Oleh Tiahnybok, head of the Svoboda Party's Secretariat Ruslan Koshulinsky.