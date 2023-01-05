Facts

09:50 05.01.2023

Metropolitan Epiphanius to celebrate Nativity of Christ at Lavra Dormition Cathedral

1 min read
Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan Epiphanius, will hold a Divine service on the occasion of the Nativity of Christ (January 7) at the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the OCU press service reports.

"After receiving the appropriate permission, we inform the faithful and the public that the festive Divine Liturgy on the occasion of the Nativity of Christ will be performed by the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Holy Archimandrite of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius on January 7, 2023 at the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," according to a message posted on the website on Wednesday evening.

