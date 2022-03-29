More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

More than 50 church parishes have recently moved from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and about 100 parishes are in the process of transition, OCU Primate Epiphanius said on the air of the TV national telethon.

"In recent days, we have seen the beginning of a wave of transitions of communities from the UOC (MP) to the OCU. And over the course of almost a few days, we have already issued more than 50 transfers. About 100 parishes have decided, they are already in the process of transition," he said.

Epiphanius encouraged parishes to continue joining the OCU.

"I call on the parishes of the Moscow Patriarchate to make appropriate decisions in the future, not to be silent, but to join the recognized Orthodox Church of Ukraine," he said.