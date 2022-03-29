Facts

11:08 29.03.2022

More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

1 min read
More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

More than 50 church parishes have recently moved from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and about 100 parishes are in the process of transition, OCU Primate Epiphanius said on the air of the TV national telethon.

"In recent days, we have seen the beginning of a wave of transitions of communities from the UOC (MP) to the OCU. And over the course of almost a few days, we have already issued more than 50 transfers. About 100 parishes have decided, they are already in the process of transition," he said.

Epiphanius encouraged parishes to continue joining the OCU.

"I call on the parishes of the Moscow Patriarchate to make appropriate decisions in the future, not to be silent, but to join the recognized Orthodox Church of Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #ocu #epiphanius #pcu #switches #orthodox_church_of_ukraine #parishes
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:02 29.03.2022
Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

20:23 28.03.2022
EBA urges Rada to exempt retailers from paying for use of real estate during martial law

EBA urges Rada to exempt retailers from paying for use of real estate during martial law

19:52 28.03.2022
Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

19:20 28.03.2022
Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

17:21 28.03.2022
In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

17:04 28.03.2022
Situation with Ukraine will be focus of EU-PRC summit

Situation with Ukraine will be focus of EU-PRC summit

15:44 28.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Ukraine not to ratify Rome Statute over lack of consensus in Rada on this issue

Prosecutor General: Ukraine not to ratify Rome Statute over lack of consensus in Rada on this issue

15:29 28.03.2022
Zelensky: We to never make compromises with Russia, which could lead to country's collapse

Zelensky: We to never make compromises with Russia, which could lead to country's collapse

14:15 28.03.2022
Tkachenko turns to Unicode consortium with request to introduce Ukrainian emojis on Apple, Android, Meta, Twitter

Tkachenko turns to Unicode consortium with request to introduce Ukrainian emojis on Apple, Android, Meta, Twitter

20:09 27.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,119 civilians, 1,790 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,119 civilians, 1,790 injured - UN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

Erdogan hopes to arrange meeting between presidents of Russia, Ukraine after Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

Occupiers pushed away from Kyiv – Zelensky

LATEST

Meeting of heads of delegations of Ukraine and Russia being held in Istanbul

Zelensky discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with Trudeau, thanks for readiness to consider extra macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen shoot down two rockets near Lviv - Defense Ministry

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

Bloomberg suspends work in Russia, Belarus

Russia won't export gas without payment - Peskov

MPs propose imprisoning for up to 5 years for using symbols of support for Russia's attack on Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD