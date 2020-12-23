Number of believers among Ukrainian youth decreased by 15% over past 10 years – Epiphanius

Over the past 10 years, the number of believers among young people in Ukraine has decreased by 15%, said head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv.

"The time of general conversion after Soviet atheism has already passed. That is, every priest and bishop on the spot must work hard, attracting especially young people. Therefore, according to the latest statistics, over 10 years we see that there are 15% fewer believers among young people. And I focused on the need to find some new examples, missions, appeals, education of our Ukrainian youth. After all, over time we will see that this process will deepen," Epiphanius said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He added that the church is trying to "propose a model that would not burden such a person, so that a person fulfills at least a minimum" in spiritual practice.

"When we demand the maximum, we can lose in general. It is necessary, attracting young people, to do everything so that they feel spiritually comfortable in society, in the church. And then, of course, they will come and be effective members of the church," said Epiphanius.