Govt terminates Ukraine-Russia agreement on operation of 15P118M missile system

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Russia on the extension of the operation of the 15P118M missile system.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the extension of the operation of the 15P118M missile system, signed on February 21, 2006 in Moscow, was terminated.

It is noted that the agreement was terminated due to a fundamental change in the circumstances of the agreement, which excludes the maintenance of the 15P118M strategic purpose missiles by the main developer (the state enterprise Pivdenne Design Bureau) and the manufacturer (the state enterprise Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant), which are in operation in the Russian Federation.