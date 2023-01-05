SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained the Deputy Chairman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, who offered the head of the Administration's structural unit to pay $35,000 for assistance in avoiding criminal liability, the SBU reports.

"The Security Service exposed the criminal actions of the deputy chairman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration. The official offered the head of one of the structural divisions of the Regional Military Administration his 'assistance' for money in order to avoid criminal liability for embezzlement of state property," the Ukrainian special service said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the SBU, the deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration promised to solve the issue of closing the relevant proceedings, where the official appeared, for $35,000.