Facts

11:08 05.01.2023

Norway hands over 10,000 additional artillery shells to Ukraine

1 min read
Norway has transferred to Ukraine additional 10,000 artillery shells that can be used with several types of artillery weapons, including the M109 self-propelled guns, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense reports.

"For the security of Europe and Norway, it is important that Ukraine manages to resist the Russian attack. Ukraine needs international support in the form of military equipment and training of its own forces. Norway has made a significant contribution during 2022 and will continue to contribute to support Ukraine in 2023," Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

It is noted that the shells were taken from the defense depots.

"Ukraine needs support quickly, and therefore we continue to assess what we can donate from the structure of the Armed Forces. At the same time, we are studying what we can purchase directly from the manufacturer to donate in the future," Gram said.

Tags: #norway #artillery_shell

