Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 07.11.2025

Ukraine, Norway extend transport agreement until end of 2027

Ukraine and Norway have extended their road transport agreement through the end of 2027, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced.

According to his statement on Telegram on Friday, the extension allows Ukrainian carriers operating Euro 5–standard trucks and above to continue transporting cargo without obtaining special permits.

The decision also expands opportunities for business, logistics, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine exported $553 million worth of goods to Norway in 2024, with this figure increasing each year.

"The Ministry's consistent policy aims to liberalize international freight transport and broaden the geography of such agreements," the statement said.

Currently, liberalized transport regimes are in effect with 35 countries, including all EU member states.

"I express my gratitude to our partners and the Government of Norway for supporting this decision!" Kuleba added.

As reported earlier, Ukraine and the European Commission agreed to extend the Agreement between the EU and Ukraine on the carriage of freight by road for another 15 months.

The transport agreement was originally signed in June 2022 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion and the destruction of traditional logistics routes. Initially valid for one year, the agreement was extended in June 2024 for the third time, with the parties agreeing that it would be automatically prolonged through the end of 2025 if no negative impacts or violations arose.

A special Working Group, comprising representatives of the Ukrainian ministry, EU member states, and the European Commission, was established to monitor the agreement's impact.

