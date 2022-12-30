Facts

14:55 30.12.2022

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

1 min read
Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stressed that Ukrainian forces have shot down, are shooting down and will shoot down Russian drones, missiles, aircraft and helicopters, using everything from old man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) to modern Patriot systems.

"We have shot down, are shooting down and will shoot down Russian drones, missiles, planes and helicopters in our skies. We will use everything: from old MANPADS to the modern Patriot systems. We protect our own land. The terrorist state is being demilitarized 'according to plan,'" he said on Twitter.

