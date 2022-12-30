Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the army of the Russian aggressor has lost about 105,250 servicemen, 3,026 tanks, and 6,059 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy total combat losses from February 24 to December 30 approximately amounted to personnel – about 105,250 (up by 690) people liquidated, tanks – 3,026 (up by eight) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,059 (up by 12) units, artillery systems – 2010 (up by six) units, MLRS – 423 units, air defense systems – 212 units, aircraft – 283 units, helicopters – 268 units, operational-tactical UAVs – 1,740 (up by 23), cruise missiles – 711 (up by 58), ships/boats – 16 units, automotive equipment and tankers – 4,683 (up by eight) units, and special equipment – 180 (up by one) units," the message posted on Facebook said.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.