Facts

10:57 30.12.2022

Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

1 min read
Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the army of the Russian aggressor has lost about 105,250 servicemen, 3,026 tanks, and 6,059 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy total combat losses from February 24 to December 30 approximately amounted to personnel – about 105,250 (up by 690) people liquidated, tanks – 3,026 (up by eight) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,059 (up by 12) units, artillery systems – 2010 (up by six) units, MLRS – 423 units, air defense systems – 212 units, aircraft – 283 units, helicopters – 268 units, operational-tactical UAVs – 1,740 (up by 23), cruise missiles – 711 (up by 58), ships/boats – 16 units, automotive equipment and tankers – 4,683 (up by eight) units, and special equipment – 180 (up by one) units," the message posted on Facebook said.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

Tags: #russia #loses

MORE ABOUT

09:15 30.12.2022
Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

15:56 26.12.2022
Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

12:08 26.12.2022
Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

10:37 26.12.2022
Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

10:02 26.12.2022
Russian Defense Ministry confirms explosion at airfield in Engels, three soldiers killed

Russian Defense Ministry confirms explosion at airfield in Engels, three soldiers killed

10:45 23.12.2022
Russia losses about 550 personnel, six artillery systems in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Russia losses about 550 personnel, six artillery systems in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

14:19 21.12.2022
Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

14:50 17.12.2022
New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

11:46 12.12.2022
EU has yet to approve 9th package of sanctions against Russia, number of outstanding issues remain – Borrell

EU has yet to approve 9th package of sanctions against Russia, number of outstanding issues remain – Borrell

11:33 09.12.2022
Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

Ukraine's intel rep on explosions at Russian airfield in Engels: similar incidents likely to continue

Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

LATEST

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

Administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv partially destroyed as result of UAV night attack

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

USA considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Kyiv – media

Air defense units destroy 21 missiles over Odesa region on Thurs, wreckage of one of them damages residential building - local governor

Dnipropetrovsk region sends 1.7 mln food packages to country's most war-affected regions – local head

Diesel generator supplied by Israeli Embassy delivered to Beryslav District Hospital – local authorities

Italian PM plans to visit Ukraine in late Feb

Ukraine ready to conduct probe into incident on Dec 29 in sky over Belarus as result of repelling Russian missile strike - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD