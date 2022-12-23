Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the main tasks for diplomats for the next year, in particular, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and preparations for the NATO summit.

"There are specific tasks for you and me for the next year. I will outline some of them that we must implement so that next year will be a truly victorious year for all of us. So, the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Preparations for the planned NATO summit and ensuring the concrete results of this summit for Ukraine, which we all know about," Zelensky said at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on Friday.

He noted that all ambassadors would be presented with updated defense and security needs, and also called for continuous work to meet these needs.

"Ukrainian energy and our country's needs for recovery after Russian strikes, Fast Recovery Plan – please work as closely as possible with the government, with the Office, international organizations and partner states, so that all these agreements are provided with concrete content and results," the president said.

Zelensky also called for new strong sanctions packages against the Russian Federation next year.

"The terrorist state must feel real pressure, and it is your actions – the actions of our diplomatic corps – that should be directed at this. The Court for the Crime of Aggression and the responsibility of war criminals – work so that your host countries support us," the head of state stressed.

In addition, he noted the need to block the assets of the Russian Federation associated not only with state representatives, but also with the business of the Russian Federation that supports the war.

"All these funds will be directed to the restoration of Ukraine. Do everything so that the countries where you work help build an appropriate compensatory effective mechanism," he said.

Zelensky called on diplomats to work to ensure that Ukrainians return to Ukraine, and all their rights and legitimate interests in the host countries are satisfied.