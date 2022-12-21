Facts

15:56 21.12.2022

SBU head: We obliged to cut enemy logistics via Crimean Bridge in line with norms of intl law

2 min read
Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk does not publicly comment on the circumstances of the explosions on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, illegally built by the Russian invaders, but emphasizes that in accordance with the norms of international and national law, the customs of warfare, and also based on the operational situation, Ukraine is obliged to cut the enemy's logistics there.

"The Crimean Bridge. In accordance with the norms of international law, the norms of the current legislation of Ukraine, the customs and traditions of warfare, and based on an analysis of the operational situation, we simply have to cut the enemy's logistics there," Maliuk said in an interview with the 1+1 TV channel.

"At the same time, today I cannot publicly comment on this in any way and tell you some details," he added.

"Over time, everything will be known ... Now I'm interested in watching the Russian pseudo-investigation: they are working, have detained, as far as I know, already 22 of their citizens, they are being tortured, and by the way, they are conducting polygraph examination. And I'm wondering what they will end up with, therefore let's observe, and we will find out all the details, respectively, after our victory," Maliuk summed up.

Tags: #bridge #crimean #maliuk

