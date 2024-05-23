SBU Chief: There are a lot of challenges, enemy not standing still

Ukrainian special services change their approaches to the fight against Russian aggression taking into account the situation on the battlefield and in the enemy rear, Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk has said.

"There are a lot of challenges now. The enemy does not stand still. Let's call a spade a spade: it constantly self-improves – it is about the work of aircraft, enemy drones, their electronic warfare that suppress some of the communication systems, which I cannot name in public," he said during the UNITED 24 Summit on Thursday.

According to Maliuk, taking these challenges into account, Ukraine also moves in the same direction.

"We are coping well so far," he said.

"Taking into account the enemy's actions, the operational situation on the battlefield […], we constantly change our approaches as well," the SBU Chief said.