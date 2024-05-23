Facts

19:18 23.05.2024

SBU Chief: There are a lot of challenges, enemy not standing still

1 min read
SBU Chief: There are a lot of challenges, enemy not standing still

Ukrainian special services change their approaches to the fight against Russian aggression taking into account the situation on the battlefield and in the enemy rear, Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk has said.

"There are a lot of challenges now. The enemy does not stand still. Let's call a spade a spade: it constantly self-improves – it is about the work of aircraft, enemy drones, their electronic warfare that suppress some of the communication systems, which I cannot name in public," he said during the UNITED 24 Summit on Thursday.

According to Maliuk, taking these challenges into account, Ukraine also moves in the same direction.

"We are coping well so far," he said.

"Taking into account the enemy's actions, the operational situation on the battlefield […], we constantly change our approaches as well," the SBU Chief said.

Tags: #maliuk #sbu #challenges

MORE ABOUT

20:24 23.05.2024
SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

19:53 21.05.2024
SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

13:34 13.05.2024
SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

21:00 09.05.2024
Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

13:47 07.05.2024
SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

20:50 01.05.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

16:49 01.05.2024
SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

14:07 27.04.2024
SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

19:19 18.04.2024
Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

LATEST

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

Greek PM confirms attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

During current day, occupiers try to move forward 53 times, most of all in Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions – AFU General Staff

Turkey's support critically important for Ukraine in this difficult period — Dpty Defense Minister at meeting with Turkish Ambassador

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

Norwegian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

AD
AD
AD
AD