Kyivteploenergo begins hydraulic testing of networks under Paton Bridge

In Kyiv, until July 16, testing of heating networks in the residential areas of Rusanivka and Berezniaky will continue, in particular, power engineers will test the heating network under the Paton Bridge, through which thermal energy is supplied to these micro districts, reported Kyivteploenergo.

“These main pipelines with a diameter of 600 mm were laid in 1962, so they must be carefully checked before the start of the heating season. After all, damage that may occur during an increase in pressure in heating networks is easier and safer to eliminate in the warm season,” the company explained on Telegram on Wednesday.

As the company noted, last summer it was thanks to hydraulic tests on the heating networks passing under the Paton Bridge that several damages were eliminated at once. As a result, the 2023/2024 heating season in this area passed without damage.

The company warned that damage and associated leaks or so-called “waterfalls” may occur during routine testing.

“The enterprise calls on you to use official information about the implementation of work at the site, and not to disseminate fake messages,” Kyivteploenergo addressed the public.

It is noted that hydraulic tests are currently ongoing in the capital, which is an important stage in preparing pipelines for thermal loads during the heating season. The main heating mains in all districts of the city are being checked step by step for strength and density. Due to significant wear and tear in certain areas, the tests are accompanied by damage.

“Hydraulic tests are a mandatory condition for preparing the heat and power complex for the heating season, determined by current legislation. This is necessary in order to promptly identify the “weak” points of pipelines and reduce the accident rate in winter,” it recalled.