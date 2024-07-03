Facts

16:47 03.07.2024

Kyivteploenergo begins hydraulic testing of networks under Paton Bridge

2 min read
Kyivteploenergo begins hydraulic testing of networks under Paton Bridge

In Kyiv, until July 16, testing of heating networks in the residential areas of Rusanivka and Berezniaky will continue, in particular, power engineers will test the heating network under the Paton Bridge, through which thermal energy is supplied to these micro districts, reported Kyivteploenergo.

“These main pipelines with a diameter of 600 mm were laid in 1962, so they must be carefully checked before the start of the heating season. After all, damage that may occur during an increase in pressure in heating networks is easier and safer to eliminate in the warm season,” the company explained on Telegram on Wednesday.

As the company noted, last summer it was thanks to hydraulic tests on the heating networks passing under the Paton Bridge that several damages were eliminated at once. As a result, the 2023/2024 heating season in this area passed without damage.

The company warned that damage and associated leaks or so-called “waterfalls” may occur during routine testing.

“The enterprise calls on you to use official information about the implementation of work at the site, and not to disseminate fake messages,” Kyivteploenergo addressed the public.

It is noted that hydraulic tests are currently ongoing in the capital, which is an important stage in preparing pipelines for thermal loads during the heating season. The main heating mains in all districts of the city are being checked step by step for strength and density. Due to significant wear and tear in certain areas, the tests are accompanied by damage.

“Hydraulic tests are a mandatory condition for preparing the heat and power complex for the heating season, determined by current legislation. This is necessary in order to promptly identify the “weak” points of pipelines and reduce the accident rate in winter,” it recalled.

Tags: #bridge #paton #kyivteploenergo

MORE ABOUT

10:43 26.06.2024
Kyivteploenergo repairs more than 50% of 1,300 heat meters planned for repair in 2024

Kyivteploenergo repairs more than 50% of 1,300 heat meters planned for repair in 2024

15:57 13.06.2024
Kyivteploenergo will buy 15 cogeneration units with total capacity of 60.5 MW for UAH 1.125 bln

Kyivteploenergo will buy 15 cogeneration units with total capacity of 60.5 MW for UAH 1.125 bln

18:00 15.05.2024
Kyivteploenergo to complete repair of heating network damage on Antonovycha Street on May 17

Kyivteploenergo to complete repair of heating network damage on Antonovycha Street on May 17

13:00 26.04.2024
Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

Work of Kyivteploenergo blocked due to new searches by law enforcers – company

18:52 04.04.2024
Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

18:20 01.04.2024
In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

19:30 16.02.2024
Kyivteploenergo confirms compliance with occupational safety and health care to international standards

Kyivteploenergo confirms compliance with occupational safety and health care to international standards

17:25 13.12.2023
Kyivteploenergo conducts training on deployment of mobile boiler houses, reconnection of heat sources to alternative power supply

Kyivteploenergo conducts training on deployment of mobile boiler houses, reconnection of heat sources to alternative power supply

15:38 11.12.2023
Kyivteploenergo receives certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System

Kyivteploenergo receives certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System

14:27 01.12.2023
Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

LATEST

Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Kyiv Court of Appeals upholds around-the-clock house arrest for MP Tyschenko

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroy more than dozen units of Russian vehicles, armored vehicles

AD
AD
AD
AD