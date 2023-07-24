Facts

19:16 24.07.2023

Taiwan to allocate $2.5 mln to Kyiv for construction of pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island

2 min read
The government of Taiwan will allocate $2.5 million to Kyiv for the construction of a bridge to Obolon Island in the capital, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan.

According to a press release, earlier $1 million was allocated to Kyiv by the Greater Paris Metropolis for the construction of the bridge. Taiwan, along with other countries, supports the restoration of Ukraine and emphasizes the importance of solidarity and cooperation of the democratic community during the Russian-Ukrainian war, the report says.

As reported with reference to the Obolon District State Administration, Kyiv received about UAH 20 million from the Greater Paris Metropolis to complete the construction of a pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island.

The pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island is being built since 2020 at the expense of patrons. According to the project, the bridge will rest on four pillars, two of which are located in the strait. The width of the pedestrian facility is 4 m, and the length is 164 m.

By the beginning of 2023, three bridge supports were installed and materials were purchased. With the funds provided by the Greater Paris Metropolis, it was planned to complete the installation of the fourth pillar of the bridge, purchase and install auxiliary and partially running structures, and purchase metal structures.

Tags: #kyiv #bridge #financing #taiwan

