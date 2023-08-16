Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

The maritime surface drones that successfully attacked the Crimean Bridge, as well as the Russian landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and the SIG tanker, are the Ukrainian State Security Service's (SBU) own technical development, its Head Vasyl Maliuk said in an exclusive commentary to CNN.

"Sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine. None of the private companies are involved. Using these drones we have recently conducted a successful hit of the Crimean bridge, the big assault ship Olengorskiy Gornyak and SIG tanker," the SBU press service said, citing Maliuk.

He said the SBU team, assisted by civil engineers and IT specialists, is working on the development of these drones and their manufacture.

"These drones are produced at an underground production facility at the territory of Ukraine. We are working on a number of new interesting operations, including in the Black Sea waters. I promise you, it'll be exciting, especially for our enemies," Maliuk said.

Speaking in more detail about special operations, the SBU head said it was his department that was the author of the relevant operational plans and their subsequent successful implementation together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We take a balanced approach to each special operation at sea. In fact, we measure seven times - cut off once. But we do it quickly and mobile. We sting the enemy right in the heart," the head of the Ukrainian special service said.

The SBU head said the sea drones that damaged the Crimean bridge in July 2023 were named "Sea Baby" at the initiative of the personnel. They are equipped with a warhead of 850 kg.

Two separate surface drones were used to destroy the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship and the SIG tanker, each of which contained 450 kg of warhead.

Maliuk said: all the targets hit by the special service are completely legal in accordance with Ukrainian legislation and international law.

He also said Western partners do not participate in these special operations, but actively adopt the unique experience of the SBU.