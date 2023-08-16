Facts

10:16 16.08.2023

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

2 min read
Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

The maritime surface drones that successfully attacked the Crimean Bridge, as well as the Russian landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and the SIG tanker, are the Ukrainian State Security Service's (SBU) own technical development, its Head Vasyl Maliuk said in an exclusive commentary to CNN.

"Sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine. None of the private companies are involved. Using these drones we have recently conducted a successful hit of the Crimean bridge, the big assault ship Olengorskiy Gornyak and SIG tanker," the SBU press service said, citing Maliuk.

He said the SBU team, assisted by civil engineers and IT specialists, is working on the development of these drones and their manufacture.

"These drones are produced at an underground production facility at the territory of Ukraine. We are working on a number of new interesting operations, including in the Black Sea waters. I promise you, it'll be exciting, especially for our enemies," Maliuk said.

Speaking in more detail about special operations, the SBU head said it was his department that was the author of the relevant operational plans and their subsequent successful implementation together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We take a balanced approach to each special operation at sea. In fact, we measure seven times - cut off once. But we do it quickly and mobile. We sting the enemy right in the heart," the head of the Ukrainian special service said.

The SBU head said the sea drones that damaged the Crimean bridge in July 2023 were named "Sea Baby" at the initiative of the personnel. They are equipped with a warhead of 850 kg.

Two separate surface drones were used to destroy the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship and the SIG tanker, each of which contained 450 kg of warhead.

Maliuk said: all the targets hit by the special service are completely legal in accordance with Ukrainian legislation and international law.

He also said Western partners do not participate in these special operations, but actively adopt the unique experience of the SBU.

Tags: #sbu #drones #maliuk

MORE ABOUT

12:04 16.08.2023
Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

09:14 15.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Increase in drone production is one of most significant tasks

Zelenskyy: Increase in drone production is one of most significant tasks

09:33 10.08.2023
Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

19:52 04.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

13:58 04.08.2023
Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

11:00 04.08.2023
SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

19:40 02.08.2023
Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

17:08 28.07.2023
Drone manufacturers to have opportunity to become residents of Diia.City – Shmyhal

Drone manufacturers to have opportunity to become residents of Diia.City – Shmyhal

15:58 26.07.2023
Govt sends 1,700 drones to front – Fedorov

Govt sends 1,700 drones to front – Fedorov

12:17 26.07.2023
SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

AD

HOT NEWS

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

LATEST

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

Zelenskyy: Real combat experience should be priority in training mobilized

Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

Podoliak: Ukraine's membership in NATO with rejection of part of territories - Putin's triumph

Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

AD
AD
AD
AD