Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking about the future of the Crimean Tatar people, said that these are Ukrainian citizens, and now the main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine in fact.

"The future of the Crimean Tatar people is in Ukraine, they are our citizens. They are the indigenous people of Ukraine. The relevant law has been adopted. The main thing is the return of Crimea home, to Ukraine, and then everything else," he said at a press conference following the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform.

As Zelenskyy noted, "the integration of the peninsula, the society of the peninsula into Ukraine is very important for us."

"They have been living for 9.5 years without Ukraine on the territory of the peninsula. This is a difficult task. But the economy will come to Ukraine. Crimea will be part of Ukraine. It is its part actually, but it will be in fact," the president said.

The Head of State also said that "Crimea in the European Union as part of Ukraine is a completely different story."

"I am sure that you and I know that we are approaching membership in the European Union. Crimea in the EU as part of Ukraine is a completely different story. It is very important for us to integrate Crimea as much as possible with workplaces, without any safe future threats, so that Crimea works daily, and not only during the hot tourist season. Therefore, there are such plans. The relevant companies are modern - we are also talking to them, there will be the opening of an appropriate number of jobs," he said.

"Today we will sign a memorandum with a dozen, maybe even more serious leading companies that want to come immediately after de-occupation. And to develop Crimea economically," he concluded.