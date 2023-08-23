Facts

19:14 23.08.2023

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking about the future of the Crimean Tatar people, said that these are Ukrainian citizens, and now the main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine in fact.

"The future of the Crimean Tatar people is in Ukraine, they are our citizens. They are the indigenous people of Ukraine. The relevant law has been adopted. The main thing is the return of Crimea home, to Ukraine, and then everything else," he said at a press conference following the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform.

As Zelenskyy noted, "the integration of the peninsula, the society of the peninsula into Ukraine is very important for us."

"They have been living for 9.5 years without Ukraine on the territory of the peninsula. This is a difficult task. But the economy will come to Ukraine. Crimea will be part of Ukraine. It is its part actually, but it will be in fact," the president said.

The Head of State also said that "Crimea in the European Union as part of Ukraine is a completely different story."

"I am sure that you and I know that we are approaching membership in the European Union. Crimea in the EU as part of Ukraine is a completely different story. It is very important for us to integrate Crimea as much as possible with workplaces, without any safe future threats, so that Crimea works daily, and not only during the hot tourist season. Therefore, there are such plans. The relevant companies are modern - we are also talking to them, there will be the opening of an appropriate number of jobs," he said.

"Today we will sign a memorandum with a dozen, maybe even more serious leading companies that want to come immediately after de-occupation. And to develop Crimea economically," he concluded.

Tags: #tatar #crimean #people

MORE ABOUT

13:59 17.07.2023
SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

18:29 09.06.2023
Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

16:50 28.04.2023
URCS Tracing Service receives over 5,200 requests since beginning of year from people who lost connection with relatives in wartime

URCS Tracing Service receives over 5,200 requests since beginning of year from people who lost connection with relatives in wartime

14:38 05.04.2023
Kulinich deliberately conceals info about impending Russia’s attack from Crimea – SBI

Kulinich deliberately conceals info about impending Russia’s attack from Crimea – SBI

15:56 21.12.2022
SBU head: We obliged to cut enemy logistics via Crimean Bridge in line with norms of intl law

SBU head: We obliged to cut enemy logistics via Crimean Bridge in line with norms of intl law

10:36 27.10.2022
In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

09:55 20.03.2022
Invaders drop bombs on art school No. 12 in Mariupol where about 400 citizens hiding

Invaders drop bombs on art school No. 12 in Mariupol where about 400 citizens hiding

20:03 18.03.2022
Crimeans conscripted into Russian army not to be subject to prosecution in Ukraine, except cases when they comply with military orders – prosecutor's office

Crimeans conscripted into Russian army not to be subject to prosecution in Ukraine, except cases when they comply with military orders – prosecutor's office

17:23 15.03.2022
Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't join it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't join it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

15:45 15.03.2022
Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't joint it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't joint it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

AD

HOT NEWS

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – AFU General Staff

Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Search and rescue operations completed at Romny school destroyed by drone attack

President of European Commission strongly condemns Russia's attack on Izmail port

Japan to provide Ukraine with assistance worth $7.6 bln – PM

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with NASAMS launchers in Sept

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

AD
AD
AD
AD