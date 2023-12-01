Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

To ensure vital functions during martial law in Kyiv on Friday, December 1, the movement of special transport, emergency vehicles and bus service for passengers from the left bank to the right along the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

“At the first stage, bus route No. 111 will operate here in the direction of the Ploscha Ukrainskykh Heroiv (Ukrainian Heroes Square) – Livoberezhna metro station,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing is the largest transport infrastructure facility in Kyiv and Ukraine: its length is more than 10 km.

“A few years ago, we planned and promised to ensure the movement of passenger vehicles as the first stage of launching the facility. Today, finally, this happened! To all skeptics and those who tried to block work on the facility, I will say one thing: now look for other reasons for your manipulations,” the mayor added.