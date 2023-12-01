Facts

14:27 01.12.2023

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read
Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

To ensure vital functions during martial law in Kyiv on Friday, December 1, the movement of special transport, emergency vehicles and bus service for passengers from the left bank to the right along the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

“At the first stage, bus route No. 111 will operate here in the direction of the Ploscha Ukrainskykh Heroiv (Ukrainian Heroes Square) – Livoberezhna metro station,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing is the largest transport infrastructure facility in Kyiv and Ukraine: its length is more than 10 km.

“A few years ago, we planned and promised to ensure the movement of passenger vehicles as the first stage of launching the facility. Today, finally, this happened! To all skeptics and those who tried to block work on the facility, I will say one thing: now look for other reasons for your manipulations,” the mayor added.

 

Tags: #bridge #movement

MORE ABOUT

10:05 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

19:54 05.09.2023
Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

19:16 24.07.2023
Taiwan to allocate $2.5 mln to Kyiv for construction of pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island

Taiwan to allocate $2.5 mln to Kyiv for construction of pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island

13:59 17.07.2023
SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

19:05 01.03.2023
Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

19:40 03.02.2023
Kyiv receives about UAH 20 mln from Grand Paris metropolitan for completion of pedestrian bridge to Obolonsky Island

Kyiv receives about UAH 20 mln from Grand Paris metropolitan for completion of pedestrian bridge to Obolonsky Island

15:56 21.12.2022
SBU head: We obliged to cut enemy logistics via Crimean Bridge in line with norms of intl law

SBU head: We obliged to cut enemy logistics via Crimean Bridge in line with norms of intl law

15:03 15.12.2022
Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

10:36 27.10.2022
In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

16:48 11.10.2022
Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Court rules to seize $1.5 mln in cryptocurrency found during search at ex-head of Special Communications Service

LATEST

USA transfers two powerful autotransformers to Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

USA working in three directions to preserve Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Kirby

AD
AD
AD
AD