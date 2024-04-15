Facts

20:59 15.04.2024

SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

2 min read
The information that the "defense" appealed in Moscow the arrest in absentia of Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk is fake.

"The Security Service of Ukraine calls on the media to perceive any statements by the Russian authorities and the Russian courts regarding the arrest in absentia of Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk and the alleged appeal on his behalf of the 'verdict' in one of Moscow courts exclusively as a manifestation of hostile information-psychological special operation," the SBU press service said.

It is noted that neither the SBU nor Maliuk personally contacted any lawyers to appeal the fake decisions of Russian courts.

"This information is completely untrue. And the 'defense,' allegedly filing appeals on behalf of the head of the SBU, is accordingly part of a discrediting campaign on the part of Russia," the SBU said.

It is noted that all activities carried out by SBU are fully consistent with the norms of national and international legislation.

Earlier, a report appeared in the Russian media that Maliuk's "defense" allegedly appealed his arrest in absentia.

Russia accuses Maliuk of terrorism, claiming, in particular, the involvement of SBU in the liquidation of Ilya Kiva and Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, as well as in the explosions on the Crimean Bridge.

Tags: #russia #court #ukraine #denial #maliuk

