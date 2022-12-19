Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 15 out of 20 Shahed enemy loitering ammunition that attacked Kyiv early Monday morning, the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

"The capital withstood several waves of Iranian Shahed attacks. More than 20 enemy UAVs were recorded in the airspace of Kyiv. The air defense forces destroyed about 15," the administration said.

According to administration's Head Serhiy Popko, there are hits in a critical infrastructure facility.

"Emergency services are eliminating the consequences. Information about the victims and destruction is being specified," Popko said.