Facts

09:45 19.12.2022

Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 15 out of 20 Shahed enemy loitering ammunition that attacked Kyiv early Monday morning, the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

"The capital withstood several waves of Iranian Shahed attacks. More than 20 enemy UAVs were recorded in the airspace of Kyiv. The air defense forces destroyed about 15," the administration said.

According to administration's Head Serhiy Popko, there are hits in a critical infrastructure facility.

"Emergency services are eliminating the consequences. Information about the victims and destruction is being specified," Popko said.

Tags: #destroyed #shahed

MORE ABOUT

11:39 19.12.2022
Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

09:45 14.12.2022
Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

09:43 14.12.2022
Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

13:57 09.11.2022
Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

10:43 02.11.2022
At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

15:09 28.10.2022
More than 300 Shahed-136 drones shot down already – Air Force

More than 300 Shahed-136 drones shot down already – Air Force

09:32 24.10.2022
Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

13:26 19.10.2022
Some 223 Shahed-136 drones shot down in 36 days – AFU

Some 223 Shahed-136 drones shot down in 36 days – AFU

11:24 18.10.2022
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 8 Shahed-136 drones, two Kalibr cruise missiles

Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 8 Shahed-136 drones, two Kalibr cruise missiles

09:42 17.10.2022
Four 'arrivals' recorded in Kyiv, hit on residential building in Shevchenkivsky district confirmed – authorities

Four 'arrivals' recorded in Kyiv, hit on residential building in Shevchenkivsky district confirmed – authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

British PM: there cannot and should not be any real talks, until Russia withdraws troops from occupied territories

Zelensky urges leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force countries to provide weapons to Ukraine

Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

LATEST

Russian occupiers ten times shell Ukraine from MLRS in past 24 hours, infrastructure damaged, civilians injured – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

Some 43% of Ukrainian children study abroad due to war – CES

British PM: there cannot and should not be any real talks, until Russia withdraws troops from occupied territories

AFU Ground Forces Command: Work proceeding according to plan, no waves of mobilization expected

Zelensky urges leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force countries to provide weapons to Ukraine

Russians not ready for new full-scale offensive for now – Ukrainian intelligence

Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD