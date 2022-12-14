Bayraktar Kizilelma UAV, developed by Bayker, makes its first successful flight in Turkey

The Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned aerial vehicle, developed by Bayker, made its first successful flight in Turkey on Wednesday, head of the board of the company Selçuk Bayraktar has said.

"Bayraktar Kizilelma, the first Turkish unmanned combat aircraft, has made its first flight," Bayraktar said on Twitter.

In this regard, he wished good luck to Turkey and the Turkish people, as well as to Turkish "friends and brothers in geography."

Bayraktar Kızılelma is a jet supersonic stealth UAV being developed by the Turkish defense company Baykar. The UAV has a maximum take-off weight of about six tonnes, of which more than 1.5 tonnes account for its payload, equipped with one turbojet engine. The maximum speed of the UAV is up to 800 km/h, the maximum flight duration is up to five hours.