Ukrainian experts provide Iran with evidence of shelling of Ukraine by Iranian drones – MFA

During a technical meeting, Ukrainian experts provided Iran with sufficient evidence of Russian shelling of Ukrainian territory by Iranian drones, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said.

"We are not surprised by yet another objection from Iran regarding the supply of weapons to Russia. During the technical meeting, Ukrainian experts provided the Iranians with sufficient evidence," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said there are hundreds of recorded facts of attacks on the territory of Ukraine by Iranian drones.

"No matter how they continue to get out in Tehran, the Ukrainian side made it clear: the consequences for supporting the war against Ukraine for Iran will be much larger than the potential benefits from its cooperation with Russia," the Foreign Ministry said.