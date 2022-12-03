Facts

16:22 03.12.2022

Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

In case of shortages in water supply in the capital, a system of backup sources of drinking water will be provided, first of all, pump-room complexes, most of which have the ability to connect to generators, said mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"The capital has acquired and attracted generators for this purpose, to which 105 pump rooms of municipal enterprise of Kyiv water facility foundation and six more pump rooms of the Kyivvodokanal on the left bank are promptly connected," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

In addition, drinking water and water for other needs will be delivered to heating points if necessary. The city has worked with municipal services to transport water tanks.

The mayor recalled that in the event of a complete lack of power supply, retail chains and shops powered by autonomous sources, that is, generators, will work. It will be possible to purchase drinking water in them.

