Interfax-Ukraine

Press Conferences

18:33 20.03.2025

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

3 min read

KYIV. March 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrvodokanalecology, Ukrainian association of the water supply and sewage companies, calls on the Cabinet of Ministers to promptly consider and approve amendments to the government resolution on providing the possibility of military exemption (reservation) for 75% of employees of centralized water supply and sewage companies.

"The exemption of 75% of the total number of conscription-eligible employees is critical for water utilities. The lack of such exemptions according to such criteria can paralyze the operations of companies and lead to the disruption of water supply and wastewater services, negatively impacting the economy, ecology, and social sphere," President of Ukrvodokanalecology association Dmytro Novytsky said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, such conditions for reserving water utility employees were approved by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of February 4, 2025, which has not yet been implemented, even taking into account the extension of the terms for already reserved employees.

Novytsky said the relevant amendments to Resolution No. 76 on reservations have already been processed and coordinated by the relevant ministries, in particular the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development. However, they have not yet been submitted for consideration by the government.

"The proposal to the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine to urgently include in the agenda of the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers consideration of amendments to Resolution No. 76 on providing the possibility of reservation of up to 75% of employees of centralized water supply and wastewater companies," he said.

As an alternative, the association's president suggested extending the reservation period for already reserved employees again, if at this stage it is not possible to consider amendments to the resolution.

As noted by the Chernihivvodokanal Deputy Director Natalia Muzychenko, the workforce shortage at the company today is 30%, which is a serious problem for carrying out daily emergency repairs. However, the specifics of the work of water canals do not allow involving untrained people or women in complex work, therefore the issue of sufficient reservations is extremely critical for the functioning of the industry, in which there are no alternative solutions, the expert said.

Ukrvodokanalecology association unites manufacturing enterprises, institutions, organizations of water supply and sewage management, research, design, repair and construction and other enterprises of various forms of ownership. It is a corporate member of the International Water Association (IWA).

Tags: #water #utility #conference #reservation

MORE ABOUT

14:05 18.03.2025
Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

15:49 17.03.2025
Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

17:24 13.03.2025
Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

15:29 04.03.2025
Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

19:09 28.02.2025
Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

18:24 28.02.2025
Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

17:49 27.02.2025
In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

11:10 18.02.2025
Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

17:31 17.02.2025
State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

12:09 06.02.2025
Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

Private clinics ready to work under MGP, propose revising approaches to forming its packages

Health Ministry continues to prevent private clinics from joining MGP, creates discriminatory conditions – market participants

Kyiv parks shrink by 800 ha in ten years – ecologist

Amputee veterans: society must accept fact that number of amputees will grow

Some 23 new objects become protected in Kyiv region in 2024, incl sections of Serpent's Wall

TCK not endowed with law enforcement function, contribute to police officers during administrative detention of citizens - Major Kozak

Men over 50 to be mobilized only for provision purposes – Kyiv’s Territorial Recruitment Centre

In case of disobedience to police officers or TCK members, administrative detention can take place under protocol for up to three hours - Major Kozak

Employees of Territorial Recruitment Centres (TCK) have no right to take away cell phones from citizens - Major Kozak

AD