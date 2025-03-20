Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

KYIV. March 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrvodokanalecology, Ukrainian association of the water supply and sewage companies, calls on the Cabinet of Ministers to promptly consider and approve amendments to the government resolution on providing the possibility of military exemption (reservation) for 75% of employees of centralized water supply and sewage companies.

"The exemption of 75% of the total number of conscription-eligible employees is critical for water utilities. The lack of such exemptions according to such criteria can paralyze the operations of companies and lead to the disruption of water supply and wastewater services, negatively impacting the economy, ecology, and social sphere," President of Ukrvodokanalecology association Dmytro Novytsky said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, such conditions for reserving water utility employees were approved by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of February 4, 2025, which has not yet been implemented, even taking into account the extension of the terms for already reserved employees.

Novytsky said the relevant amendments to Resolution No. 76 on reservations have already been processed and coordinated by the relevant ministries, in particular the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development. However, they have not yet been submitted for consideration by the government.

"The proposal to the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine to urgently include in the agenda of the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers consideration of amendments to Resolution No. 76 on providing the possibility of reservation of up to 75% of employees of centralized water supply and wastewater companies," he said.

As an alternative, the association's president suggested extending the reservation period for already reserved employees again, if at this stage it is not possible to consider amendments to the resolution.

As noted by the Chernihivvodokanal Deputy Director Natalia Muzychenko, the workforce shortage at the company today is 30%, which is a serious problem for carrying out daily emergency repairs. However, the specifics of the work of water canals do not allow involving untrained people or women in complex work, therefore the issue of sufficient reservations is extremely critical for the functioning of the industry, in which there are no alternative solutions, the expert said.

Ukrvodokanalecology association unites manufacturing enterprises, institutions, organizations of water supply and sewage management, research, design, repair and construction and other enterprises of various forms of ownership. It is a corporate member of the International Water Association (IWA).