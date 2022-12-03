Facts

15:05 03.12.2022

EU creating cyber laboratory for Ukrainian Armed Forces

The EU has financed and delivered equipment for a cyber lab, security software and hardware to the Ukrainian Armed Forces; the cyber lab was unveiled in Kyiv on Friday, the European Union External Action Service has reported.

“This cyber lab will provide training environment to test and strengthen the hands-on skills of military cyber defence professionals with realistic virtual scenarios and real-time simulations that help to identify, monitor and protect from future cyberattacks faster and more effectively,” the message reads.

The laboratory was opened under the assistance program within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

The European Peace Facility is an off-budget instrument aimed at enhancing the Union's ability to prevent conflicts, build peace and strengthen international security, by enabling capacity-building activities for military actors, and the provision of training, equipment and infrastructure for security purposes under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).

On 15 December 2021, the EU adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth EUR 31 million, including on cyber defence.

