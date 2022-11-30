Law on oligarchs implementation delayed due to lack of Venice Commission's opinion – Maliuska

The implementation of the law on oligarchs is hampered by two factors, the lack of a conclusion of the Venice Commission on it so far and the war, Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said.

"There is no opinion now and, moreover, as far as I understand, the Venice Commission is looking at how we regulate the situation in the complex, because, the law on oligarchs is not the only tool that the authorities have up their sleeve," he said at a discussion organized by the Central Economic Commission about the assets and interests of Ukrainian oligarchs.

The minister said there was no other country in the world similar to the Ukrainian law.

At the same time, he added, the European Commission not only placed the law on oligarchs in the conditions of European integration, but also recommended Georgia to look at the practice of Ukraine.

"Actually, this law now is a gun that hangs on the wall and will fire soon," Maliuska said.