Facts

14:19 25.11.2022

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

2 min read
Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again says there are neither instructors nor military units of the Alliance forces in Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference in Brussels on Friday. As it is known, one of the Russian propaganda narratives is that allegedly NATO troops are fighting in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said that in order to control advanced air defense systems, as well as artillery that allies supply to Ukraine, the Ukrainian military is trained directly in the member countries of the alliance. As an example, he cited the supply of advanced HIMARS air defense systems.

He said when a specialist is needed to manage this system, whether it be an air defense system or an artillery system, Ukrainians receive training in a NATO country. But NATO employees do not do any work on the territory of Ukraine. This emphasizes that NATO is not a party to the conflict - they have no troops on the ground, but NATO allies are helping Ukraine to carry out self-defense, according to the Secretary General.

The Secretary General said that in this way the Allies can ensure that the Ukrainians can manage advanced systems without having to deploy NATO personnel in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg also believes that the issue of providing Ukraine with air defense systems, as Poland recently discussed, in particular, the transfer of Patriot belonging to Germany, is the competence of a particular state.

The Secretary General said concrete decisions regarding specific systems are national decisions.

In addition, he said the allies continue to increase the production capacity of the military-industrial complex.

Stoltenberg said partly NATO officials were able to increase production in the allied countries by producing equipment from the Soviet Union and ammunition of the time, which is extremely urgent, since Ukraine has Soviet-style artillery, and they need ammunition and spare parts. The allies in the eastern part of the alliance have this production, and they increased production.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

14:32 25.11.2022
Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

11:43 25.11.2022
Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

14:22 24.11.2022
Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

13:38 24.11.2022
European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

09:21 23.11.2022
Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

18:59 22.11.2022
Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

18:51 22.11.2022
Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

16:18 22.11.2022
Ukraine receives EUR 2.5 bln of EU MFA

Ukraine receives EUR 2.5 bln of EU MFA

12:34 22.11.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

16:50 21.11.2022
NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

AD

HOT NEWS

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

LATEST

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Foreign companies help to aim Russian missiles at Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Nuclear power plants of Ukraine to reach planned capacity on Sat night – expert

France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

AD
AD
AD
AD