Facts

15:49 24.11.2022

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Water supply has been resumed in all districts of Kyiv, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said.

"Water supply has been restored in all districts of the capital. The water supply system still needs some time to resume its operation in full. Some consumers may still observe low water pressure in the system. Especially the Kyiv residents who live on the upper floors of multi-apartment buildings. Kyivvodokanal specialists are doing their best to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

