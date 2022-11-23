Metsola: European Parliament under cyberattack by ‘pro-Kremlin group.’ My response: Slava Ukraini

President of the European Parliament (EP) Roberta Metsola reports that the EP has been subjected to a cyberattack, for which a pro-Kremlin group claimed responsibility.

This happened after a resolution in which Russia was declared a state sponsor of terrorism had been adopted, Metsola said on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

“The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility. Our IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: SlavaUkraini,” the President of the European Parliament said.