Facts

17:44 22.11.2022

Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

2 min read
 The Russian occupation forces spent most of the arsenal of several types of cruise missiles during attacks on Ukraine from February 23 until November 18, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said on the Telegram channel with a reference to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

The occupiers currently have only 119 Iskander missiles of 900 they had in stock at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and 48 were produced during this time (13%), 347 of 470 ZM55 Onyx missiles (74%), and 6,980 of 8,000 S-300 missiles (87%).

The aggressor also has 229 of 500 Kalibr sea-based missiles in stock and 120 more produced during the time of invasion (37%).

The occupation forces also have 132 of 144 Kh-101 air-launched missiles and 120 more produced during the time of the war (50%), 150 of 300 Kh-155 air-launched missiles (50%), 120 of 370 Kh-22 and Kh-32 air-launched missiles (32%), 356 of 500 Kh-35 air-launched missiles and 360 produced during the time of invasion (41%), as well as 43 of 43 Kinzhal missiles and 16 more produced during the time of the war (73%).

"The four enemies of the Russian missile arsenal are excellent Ukrainian air defense forces, talentless Russian missile forces, sanctions, and time," Reznikov said.

