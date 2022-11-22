Facts

12:32 22.11.2022

Dpty PM Vereschuk urges residents of Kherson to evacuate for winter

2 min read
Dpty PM Vereschuk urges residents of Kherson to evacuate for winter

 The Ukrainian government offers residents of Kherson free evacuation to other regions of the country for the winter period due to the expected difficult situation in the city, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk said.

"I appeal to the people of Kherson. In particular, to vulnerable categories of citizens: women with children, the elderly, the sick and those with limited mobility. Given the difficult situation in the city and problems with infrastructure, you can evacuate for the winter to safer regions of the country. The government offers free evacuation to Kryvy Rih, Mykolaiv and Odesa, with possible further relocation to Kirovograd, Khmelnitsky or the western regions of Ukraine," Vereschuk said in Telegram on Monday.

"Free accommodation in shelters, humanitarian aid, food, medical support will be provided. Assistance in obtaining an IDP certificate and appropriate financial assistance from the state and international organizations will also be provided," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to her, in order to report a desire to evacuate, you can sign up personally at the "Point of Invincibility" on the central Svobody Square in Kherson, or call the hotline of Kherson regional administration or write to their messengers, or report to the chat bot of the Helping to leave volunteer organization.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

14:49 18.11.2022
Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

18:49 17.11.2022
Lubinets about tortures in occupied Kherson: I've never seen such a scale before

Lubinets about tortures in occupied Kherson: I've never seen such a scale before

10:00 15.11.2022
Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

15:16 14.11.2022
Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

13:57 14.11.2022
In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

12:34 14.11.2022
Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

09:49 14.11.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine launch network in Kherson

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine launch network in Kherson

16:28 12.11.2022
Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

14:48 12.11.2022
Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

16:45 11.11.2022
Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

Invaders lost about 400 militaries, 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

Law enforcement officers enter info on fact that Russian military committed treachery in connection with opening fire on AFU during imitation of surrender

Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023

Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

Invaders lost about 400 militaries, 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in day – AFU General Staff

SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to prevent its use as cell of 'Russian world'

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

AD
AD
AD
AD