Dpty PM Vereschuk urges residents of Kherson to evacuate for winter

The Ukrainian government offers residents of Kherson free evacuation to other regions of the country for the winter period due to the expected difficult situation in the city, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk said.

"I appeal to the people of Kherson. In particular, to vulnerable categories of citizens: women with children, the elderly, the sick and those with limited mobility. Given the difficult situation in the city and problems with infrastructure, you can evacuate for the winter to safer regions of the country. The government offers free evacuation to Kryvy Rih, Mykolaiv and Odesa, with possible further relocation to Kirovograd, Khmelnitsky or the western regions of Ukraine," Vereschuk said in Telegram on Monday.

"Free accommodation in shelters, humanitarian aid, food, medical support will be provided. Assistance in obtaining an IDP certificate and appropriate financial assistance from the state and international organizations will also be provided," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to her, in order to report a desire to evacuate, you can sign up personally at the "Point of Invincibility" on the central Svobody Square in Kherson, or call the hotline of Kherson regional administration or write to their messengers, or report to the chat bot of the Helping to leave volunteer organization.