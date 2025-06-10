Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:36 10.06.2025

Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

1 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, together with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys, visited Kherson and the region.

Kęstutis became the first foreign minister to visit the city since its de-occupation in the fall of 2022.

"This is a powerful sign of solidarity with our people against the backdrop of constant Russian terror against Kherson. We visited a critical infrastructure facility, an underground school, and an underground maternity ward," Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

They also honored the memory of the defenders of the Kherson region. While in the city, the foreign ministers listened to the people, met with local authorities, discussed priority needs, and focused on concrete steps to increase international assistance to Kherson.

"Despite all the hardships of war, Kherson lives, works and holds on. Such brave cities and people truly give a sense of the true Ukrainian spirit and resilience. We are deeply grateful to our Lithuanian colleagues for their unwavering commitment and courage in supporting Ukraine and our people," the minister added.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine and Lithuania stand shoulder to shoulder, determined to resist Russian aggression and ensure accountability for Russian crimes.

