Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:10 08.07.2025

Three people injured amid Russian drone attacks in Dniprovsky district of Kherson – authorities

1 min read

Within an hour, three people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in Dniprovsky district of Kherson, the press service of Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

"At approximately 04:20, two men, aged 32 and 34, were hit. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The first victim was hospitalized in moderate condition, the second will be treated as an outpatient," the message says.

Regarding the third victim, the Administration reported: "A woman born in 1960 was taken to the hospital, on whom the Russians dropped explosives at about 05:10. She received serious injuries: blast trauma, abdominal and leg wounds. Doctors are fighting for the victim's life."

Tags: #kherson #drone_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:40 07.07.2025
SBU detains 25-year-old Kherson man suspected of correcting enemy shelling in the city

SBU detains 25-year-old Kherson man suspected of correcting enemy shelling in the city

19:18 05.07.2025
Man killed in Kherson on Friday from enemy drone

Man killed in Kherson on Friday from enemy drone

09:45 02.07.2025
Russian troops shell hospital in Kherson, eight people injured

Russian troops shell hospital in Kherson, eight people injured

09:30 24.06.2025
Four injured in Russia’s morning shelling of Korabelny district in Kherson – authorities

Four injured in Russia’s morning shelling of Korabelny district in Kherson – authorities

10:12 16.06.2025
One person injured in Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

One person injured in Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

14:36 10.06.2025
Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

09:54 10.06.2025
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross providing first aid to victim of enemy drone in Nikopol

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross providing first aid to victim of enemy drone in Nikopol

19:47 09.06.2025
Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

11:38 07.06.2025
Married couple killed in overnight shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson

Married couple killed in overnight shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson

15:54 30.05.2025
Russia strikes emergency workers in Nikopol, no casualties – police

Russia strikes emergency workers in Nikopol, no casualties – police

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

AD
AD