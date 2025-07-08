Three people injured amid Russian drone attacks in Dniprovsky district of Kherson – authorities

Within an hour, three people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in Dniprovsky district of Kherson, the press service of Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

"At approximately 04:20, two men, aged 32 and 34, were hit. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The first victim was hospitalized in moderate condition, the second will be treated as an outpatient," the message says.

Regarding the third victim, the Administration reported: "A woman born in 1960 was taken to the hospital, on whom the Russians dropped explosives at about 05:10. She received serious injuries: blast trauma, abdominal and leg wounds. Doctors are fighting for the victim's life."