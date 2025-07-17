Interfax-Ukraine
19:55 17.07.2025

36-year-old resident of Kherson injured as result of explosives being dropped from drone – authorities

36-year-old resident of Kherson injured as result of explosives being dropped from drone – authorities

The enemy attacked Kherson again with a UAV, a 36-year-old man was injured, the Regional Military Administration reports.

"At about 18:30, Russian military once again attacked Kherson from a UAV. As a result of explosives being dropped from a drone, a 36-year-old man was injured. He suffered an explosive injury, wounds to the torso, arms and legs. The victim is currently in the hospital under medical supervision," the Telegram channel said.

