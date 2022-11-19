UK to continue supporting Ukraine until it achieves peace – Sunak

The UK will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine until it achieves peace, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said that this year alone the UK has provided more than GBP 3 billion of military assistance to Ukraine, adding that the UK will continue to help Ukraine while it resists the Russian occupation forces, which destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and homes.

Sunak also said that it is a great honor for the UK to host a conference on the recovery of Ukraine next year.

He expressed hope that this barbarian war will end and a fair peace will be based on the rule of law, adding that those who committed war crimes must be brough to justice and Ukraine's sovereignty should be respected.