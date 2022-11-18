Zelensky discusses with Dombrovskis financial support, involvement of European Commission in launching Ukraine Recovery Fund

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis the issues of urgent financial support for Ukraine until the end of this year, as well as the involvement of the European Commission in the launch of the Ukraine Recovery Fund.

"During the meeting with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, issues of urgent financial support for Ukraine until the end of this year and the coordination of plans for 2023 were discussed," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

Separately, the parties discussed the Fast Recovery Plan for housing and social infrastructure facilities, as well as the involvement of the European Commission in the launch of the Ukraine Recovery Fund, in particular, by working out a mechanism for using frozen Russian assets in the EU.

The Head of State thanked the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the important steps taken to provide financial support to Ukraine from the EU.

According to the president's press service, the parties also paid attention to the effectiveness of the EU sanctions policy, in particular, in the energy, mining and banking sectors and blocking Russian propaganda media.

The President of Ukraine noted the importance of the European Union's recognition of Russia as a terrorist state.

In addition, the importance of continuing the liberalization of road transport, the implementation of a pilot project for integration into the EU internal market in the field of roaming and the conclusion of the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA) was noted.

Zelensky also briefed the Vice President of the European Commission about the consequences of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, about the launch of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program in Odesa. At the same time, he expressed hope for the participation of the European Commission leadership in this event.

For his part, Dombrovskis said that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine, putting pressure on the aggressor - the Russian Federation - and doing everything to help Ukraine win this war.