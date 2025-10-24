Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:44 24.10.2025

AFU liberate Torske village in Donetsk region


AFU liberate Torske village in Donetsk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Fighters of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" liberated from the enemy the village of Torske of Druzhkivka community (Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region), the press service of the 425th assault regiment "Skelia" has said on Friday.

"Assault groups cleared the settlement of Torske in Lyman direction. Up to a hundred Russians were destroyed. The occupiers were drawn into the village with a minimum of ammunition. They were sitting in basements without water and food. Now the Ukrainian flag is in Torske," the unit said on Facebook page.

 

Tags: #donetsk_region #liberated #afu

